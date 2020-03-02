Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How political leaders should address the needs of Black voters
Joe Biden dominated in South Carolina based on the strength of his support with African American voters. Can that translate nationally? Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race after failing to build a diverse coalition of voters.
Our guests discuss the need for political leaders to address the needs of Black voters:
- Bill Johnson, former mayor of the city of Rochester
- Vince Felder, minority leader of the Monroe County Legislature
- Natalie Sheppard, commissioner for the Rochester City School Board, and candidate for New York State Assembly
- Samra Brouk, former nonprofit worker, and canidadate for New York State Senate
- Robert Hoggard, former candidate for the Rochester City School Board, and doctoral student at the Warner School of Education