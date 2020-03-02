© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: How political leaders should address the needs of Black voters

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 2, 2020 at 2:34 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

Joe Biden dominated in South Carolina based on the strength of his support with African American voters. Can that translate nationally? Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race after failing to build a diverse coalition of voters.

Our guests discuss the need for political leaders to address the needs of Black voters:

  • Bill Johnson, former mayor of the city of Rochester
  • Vince Felder, minority leader of the Monroe County Legislature
  • Natalie Sheppard, commissioner for the Rochester City School Board, and candidate for New York State Assembly
  • Samra Brouk, former nonprofit worker, and canidadate for New York State Senate
  • Robert Hoggard, former candidate for the Rochester City School Board, and doctoral student at the Warner School of Education

Tags

Arts & Lifepoliticselection 20201
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack