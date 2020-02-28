© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: Discussing the rise in non-denominational Christians

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 28, 2020 at 2:15 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

There’s been a rise in Americans who identify as atheist – or non-religious. But there’s also a rise in non-denominational Christians – many in their 20s and 30s. If you’re building a music playlist, you can now find curated lists under the title “Hipster Coffee Christians.”

So what does that mean? What does it mean for denominational Christianity? Gallup finds that the number of Christians who identify as “nondenominational” has doubled since 2000.

We explore the trends. In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
