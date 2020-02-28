Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing the rise in non-denominational Christians
There’s been a rise in Americans who identify as atheist – or non-religious. But there’s also a rise in non-denominational Christians – many in their 20s and 30s. If you’re building a music playlist, you can now find curated lists under the title “Hipster Coffee Christians.”
So what does that mean? What does it mean for denominational Christianity? Gallup finds that the number of Christians who identify as “nondenominational” has doubled since 2000.
We explore the trends. In studio:
- Davis Craig, operations manager for Spiritus Christi Church
- Josiah Ball, pastor at New Hope Community Church
- Steve Carter, member of Grace Road Church
- Abbey Sitterley, member of Grace Road Church, freelance writer, and local singer-songwriter