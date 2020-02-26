Connections: Could fast radio bursts from space be coming from...aliens?

© 2021 WXXI News
WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 26, 2020 at 2:37 PM EST
Scientists say they don’t know what to make of a pattern of fast radio bursts that’s coming from space every 16 days. While it’s known that the signal is coming from a spiral galaxy 500 million light-years away, the exact source is a mystery. Some researchers speculate that the bursts could be sent by aliens.

Meanwhile, a massive asteroid that could have caused planet-wide devastation came close to Earth earlier this month. While scientists say there was no danger and that they know the asteroid’s orbit well, the news stands as a reminder of our precarious place in the universe.

This hour, we sit down with two physicists who discuss all of this and more. In studio:

  • Brian Koberlein, astrophysicist and science writer with the National Radio Astronomy Observatory
  • Roger Dube, experimental physicist, and professor emeritus at RIT

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
