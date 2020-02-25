© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Democrats discuss the delegate system and the best way to choose a candidate

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 25, 2020 at 3:14 PM EST
The Democratic candidates for president are split on what to do if none of them win enough delegates to clinch the nomination. By party rules, the nominee must secure at least 50 percent of delegates; absent that, campaigns are discussing how to trade support and leverage delegates at a convention. Is that the best way to choose a candidate? Supporters of Bernie Sanders argue that it would destroy the party, particularly if Sanders has a plurality, but not a majority.

Our guests debate it. In studio:

