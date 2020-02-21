Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Nate McMurray on his second run for the 27th Congressional District seat
Nate McMurray is running once again for the 27th Congressional District seat previously held by Chris Collins. He’s running against State Senator Chris Jacobs, a Republican recently endorsed by President Trump.McMurray is a Democrat who has not stopped campaigning his since his narrow 2018 defeat.
Connections has offered equal time; this is McMurray’s first appearance this year, and we expect to be joined soon by Jacobs.