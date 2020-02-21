© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Nate McMurray on his second run for the 27th Congressional District seat

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 21, 2020 at 3:15 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

Nate McMurray is running once again for the 27th Congressional District seat previously held by Chris Collins. He’s running against State Senator Chris Jacobs, a Republican recently endorsed by President Trump.McMurray is a Democrat who has not stopped campaigning his since his narrow 2018 defeat.

Connections has offered equal time; this is McMurray’s first appearance this year, and we expect to be joined soon by Jacobs.

Arts & Life politics election 2020
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack