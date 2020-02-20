Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing perceptions of Black masculinity and gender identity
An exhibit set to open Friday at the Visual Studies Workshop is exploring perceptions of Black masculinity and gender identity.
We talk with artist Joshua Rashaad McFadden about “Evidence,” and our guests discuss what it means to be a Black man in America today. In studio:
- Joshua Rashaad McFadden, visual artist
- Gatekeeper Adrian, artist, activist, photographer, filmmaker, organizer, and founder and chair of Rochester Black Pride
- Jonathan Ntheketha, performance educator with Impact Interactive
- Brandon Stroud, yoga instructor, and residence coordinator at RIT