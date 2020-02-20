© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing perceptions of Black masculinity and gender identity

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 20, 2020 at 3:45 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

An exhibit set to open Friday at the Visual Studies Workshop is exploring perceptions of Black masculinity and gender identity.

We talk with artist Joshua Rashaad McFadden about “Evidence,” and our guests discuss what it means to be a Black man in America today. In studio:

  • Joshua Rashaad McFadden, visual artist
  • Gatekeeper Adrian, artist, activist, photographer, filmmaker, organizer, and founder and chair of Rochester Black Pride
  • Jonathan Ntheketha, performance educator with Impact Interactive
  • Brandon Stroud, yoga instructor, and residence coordinator at RIT

Tags

Arts & Liferacemasculinitygender identity1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack