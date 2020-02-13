© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Discussing Amy Klobuchar's candidacy

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 13, 2020 at 2:41 PM EST
We sit down with supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar. Klobuchar finished third in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday night, earning 20 percent of the vote. While experts say primaries in Nevada and South Carolina may be tough for her, Klobuchar’s supporters hope her recent success will lead to more strong showings.

This hour, we discuss her candidacy, her platform, and more. In studio:

  • Patty Kaptein, Klobuchar supporter
  • Gail Seigel, Klobuchar supporter, SUNY Buffalo research lab director, and founding member of the Rochester March for Science
  • Jacquie Billings, Klobuchar supporter, restaurant entrepreneur, and trustee of the village of Perry

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
