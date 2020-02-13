Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing Amy Klobuchar's candidacy
We sit down with supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar. Klobuchar finished third in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday night, earning 20 percent of the vote. While experts say primaries in Nevada and South Carolina may be tough for her, Klobuchar’s supporters hope her recent success will lead to more strong showings.
This hour, we discuss her candidacy, her platform, and more. In studio:
- Patty Kaptein, Klobuchar supporter
- Gail Seigel, Klobuchar supporter, SUNY Buffalo research lab director, and founding member of the Rochester March for Science
- Jacquie Billings, Klobuchar supporter, restaurant entrepreneur, and trustee of the village of Perry