Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing Michael Bloomberg's candidacy

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 12, 2020 at 3:29 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders won big in Tuesday night’s primary in New Hampshire. Billionaire Michael Bloomberg – who has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on ads – skipped the event, but continues to rise in the polls. A Quinnipiac poll released Monday shows him in third, behind Sanders and Joe Biden, respectively.

This hour, we’re joined by Bloomberg supporters who discuss his candidacy, his platform, and his chances for securing the nomination. We also hear from a Sanders supporter about the contest. Our guests:

  • Steven Barber, Bloomberg supporter
  • Jeffrey Clark, Bloomberg supporter
  • Karen Vitale, Sanders supporter, and co-founder of the Rochester Democratic Socialists of America

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
