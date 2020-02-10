Connections: Cephas Archie, former chief diversity officer for SUNY Brockport

Cephas Archie was fired from his position as the chief diversity officer for the SUNY Brockport last month. The college has not disclosed why, despite outcry from the public, including Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren.

For the first time, Archie sits down at length to discuss his work and what he understands about his dismissal. We're also joined by Shaun Nelms, superintendent of East High School, who addresses the value of diversity work. In studio:

Cephas Archie, former chief diversity officer at SUNY Brockport

Shaun Nelms, superintendent of the East EPO, and associate professor and William & Sheila Konar Director of the Center for Urban Education Success at the University of Rochester’s Warner School of Education

SUNY Brockport declined an invitation to join this discusson.