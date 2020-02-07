Connections: Discussing midlife career shifts

Have you ever considered a midlife career shift? According to the Atlantic Monthly, switching careers in your 40s, 50s, or 60s can be beneficial for cognition, well-being, and even longevity. But, it may also come with challenges: how to enter a new industry; how to adapt to unfamiliar technology or resources; or how to get out of your comfort zone.

This hour, we sit down with two people who had had successful career reboots. They share their stories, and we hear from a career coach who shares her expertise. In studio: