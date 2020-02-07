Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing midlife career shifts
Have you ever considered a midlife career shift? According to the Atlantic Monthly, switching careers in your 40s, 50s, or 60s can be beneficial for cognition, well-being, and even longevity. But, it may also come with challenges: how to enter a new industry; how to adapt to unfamiliar technology or resources; or how to get out of your comfort zone.
This hour, we sit down with two people who had had successful career reboots. They share their stories, and we hear from a career coach who shares her expertise. In studio:
- Mike Johansson, former journalist who began a new career as a lecturer at the Rochester Institute of Technology
- Norma Holland, former journalist who began a new career at a digital marketing company called Digital Hyve
- Kathleen Pringle, premier career management strategist and coach at the Kathleen Pringle Group