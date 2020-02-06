© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Safe sleep recommendations for infants and babies

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 6, 2020 at 3:38 PM EST
An article recently published in the New York Post has generated controversy. In a piece about parenting, Raquel Laneri writes that “some so-called parenting musts are just American nonsense.” She points to anthropologists who’ve conducted research about parenting around the world. Among other things, their findings show co-sleeping is the norm for the vast majority of parents across the globe. But, the article didn’t consult medical experts.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says infants should sleep separately from their parents to decrease the risk of sleep-related deaths. This hour, we’re joined by experts who share what the research says about co-sleeping and their recommendations for safe sleep for infants and babies. Our guests:

  • Dr. Elizabeth Murray, M.D., assistant professor of pediatrics and pediatrician at Golisano Children’s Hospital
  • Dr. Steven Schulz, M.D., medical director and pediatrician at Rochester Regional Health’s Finger Lakes Medical Associates in Geneva, and medical director for Rochester Regional Health’s Monroe County pediatric medical practices

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
