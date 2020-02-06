Connections: Safe sleep recommendations for infants and babies

An article recently published in the New York Post has generated controversy. In a piece about parenting, Raquel Laneri writes that “some so-called parenting musts are just American nonsense.” She points to anthropologists who’ve conducted research about parenting around the world. Among other things, their findings show co-sleeping is the norm for the vast majority of parents across the globe. But, the article didn’t consult medical experts.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says infants should sleep separately from their parents to decrease the risk of sleep-related deaths. This hour, we’re joined by experts who share what the research says about co-sleeping and their recommendations for safe sleep for infants and babies. Our guests: