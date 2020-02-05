Connections: Discussing progress with the "Let's Get REAL" initiative

The City of Rochester is reporting progress on its “Let’s Get REAL: Race, Equity, and Leadership” initiative. The project provides direction for improving equity in Rochester and other participating communities. Over the last year, the initiative’s team hosted workshops, seminars, and training sessions for City of Rochester employees, who joined open discussions about race. In a survey, some participants shared that they were confused about the differences between race, racial equity, diversity, and inclusion; that they sometimes or rarely set aside their own discomfort to discuss race; and that more engagement with the Hispanic and Latino community is needed at City Hall.

