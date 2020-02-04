© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: What's next for the Democratic Party?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 4, 2020 at 2:12 PM EST
Democrats are trying to move on from the mess in Iowa, while Trump gloats about the dysfunction. What should the party do from here? Is this the end of Iowa’s first-in-line status?

We discuss those questions with our guests:

  • Jen Lunsford, attorney with Segar & Sciortino, and current candidate for the 135th Assembly District
  • Jeremy Cooney, former chief of staff for the City of Rochester, and Democratic candidate for the 56th Senate District
  • Patrick Coyle, field director for Citizen Action of New York

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
