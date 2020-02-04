Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: What's next for the Democratic Party?
Democrats are trying to move on from the mess in Iowa, while Trump gloats about the dysfunction. What should the party do from here? Is this the end of Iowa’s first-in-line status?
We discuss those questions with our guests:
- Jen Lunsford, attorney with Segar & Sciortino, and current candidate for the 135th Assembly District
- Jeremy Cooney, former chief of staff for the City of Rochester, and Democratic candidate for the 56th Senate District
- Patrick Coyle, field director for Citizen Action of New York