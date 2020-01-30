© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Local adoptees weigh in on new state law allowing them to access birth certificates

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 30, 2020 at 2:16 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

For the first time in nearly 85 years, adoptees born in New York State are able to access their original birth certificates. Legislation making that possible went into effect earlier this month. WXXI’s Beth Adams reported on the law and what it means for local adoptees; they say the day the law was passed was monumental.

This hour, we’re joined by local adoptees who share their stories, and we hear from a lawyer who says she thinks the legislation doesn’t go far enough. Our guests:

  • Beth Adams, host of Morning Edition on WXXI News
  • Jenny Thomas, adoptee who runs the Rochester Adoptee Support Group
  • Andie Thompson, adoptee
  • Cathi Swett, attorney and downstate coordinator for New York State Adoptee Equality

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
