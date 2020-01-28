Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing the impact of Wegmans' ban on most single-use plastic bags
At midnight on Monday, Wegmans enacted its ban on most single-use plastic bags. That means customers can now use reusable bags or pay five cents for each paper bag. Community members are reacting to the change, with some complaining about what they call an inconvenience and added expense, while others are lauding the company for going more green. The move comes in advance of a state ban on plastic bags that begins March 1.
This hour, we discuss the impact of the change on customers and the environment, if and how other entities will follow suit, and how to have effective conversations about sustainability and recycling. Our guests:
- Kimie Romeo, climate change activist
- Harshita Sood, assistant director for campus sustainability at the Rochester Institute of Technology
- James Gilbert, meteorologist and reporter for WROC-TV
- Assemblymember Jamie Romeo, District 136