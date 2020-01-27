© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing "Megxit" and the modern monarchy with local Brits

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 27, 2020 at 2:44 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

What do you think about the so-called Megxit news? Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plans to step back from royal duties and work toward living financially independent from the family. The couple cited the British tabloids’ treatment of Markle as one of the main reasons the two are seeking distance from the royals.

This hour, we’re joined by local Brits who weigh in on the news and its possible impact. They discuss shifts in the modern monarchy, questions surrounding racist treatment of Markle by the press, and more. In studio:

  • Colin Coffey, small business owner
  • Mark Brummitt, professor of Hebrew bible interpretation and assistant dean of students at Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School
  • Isobel Davies, Brit living in Rochester
  • Saratu Ishaya-Audu, Brit living in London

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Megan Mack
