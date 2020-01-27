Connections: Discussing "Megxit" and the modern monarchy with local Brits

What do you think about the so-called Megxit news? Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plans to step back from royal duties and work toward living financially independent from the family. The couple cited the British tabloids’ treatment of Markle as one of the main reasons the two are seeking distance from the royals.

This hour, we’re joined by local Brits who weigh in on the news and its possible impact. They discuss shifts in the modern monarchy, questions surrounding racist treatment of Markle by the press, and more. In studio: