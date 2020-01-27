Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Analyzing Joe Biden's candidacy
We have a conversation about former vice president Joe Biden' candidacy. He remains at or near the top of national polling, with voting set to begin next week. Biden is often described by voters as a safe choice.
We’ve tried to bring together a panel of enthusiastic Biden supporters to make the case that the “safe” choice is the best choice. Our guests:
- Sandy Frankel, former Brighton town supervisor
- Devin McAndrew-Greiner, grad student and Biden supporter