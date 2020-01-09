Connections: Can AI help us become more fair as a society?

Can artificial intelligence -- or AI -- help us become more fair as a society? Proponents of AI point to success stories, such as a case in which AI is helping find resources for homeless youth; another example includes AI helping diagnosis cancer more effectively. Meanwhile, the Pentagon is hiring an ethicist to oversee military-based AI. But there are also warning signs that AI can be limited and can exacerbate inequality.

How can we make sure the technology we create does not simply serve the most powerful in society? Our guests explore it: