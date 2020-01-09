Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Can AI help us become more fair as a society?
Can artificial intelligence -- or AI -- help us become more fair as a society? Proponents of AI point to success stories, such as a case in which AI is helping find resources for homeless youth; another example includes AI helping diagnosis cancer more effectively. Meanwhile, the Pentagon is hiring an ethicist to oversee military-based AI. But there are also warning signs that AI can be limited and can exacerbate inequality.
How can we make sure the technology we create does not simply serve the most powerful in society? Our guests explore it:
- Matt Kelly, independent journalist
- Ehsan Hoque, Asaro-Biggar Family Assistant Professor of Computer Science at the University of Rochester
- Jonathan Herington, lecturer in the Department of Philosophy, and assistant director of graduate education in the College of Arts, Sciences, and Engineering at the University of Rochester
- Hadi Hosseini, assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science at RIT