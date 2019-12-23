Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The year in climate
As 2019 draws to a close, we sit down with local climate activists to discuss the year in climate.
How would they “grade” climate action in 2019? We discuss progress or lack of progress made in different fields, the impact certain changes will have on our long-term climate future, and what types of action we’ll need to see in 2020 to create sustainable change. In studio:
- Abby McHugh-Grifa, executive director of the Rochester People’s Climate Coalition
- Kate Kressmann Kehoe, volunteer with Citizens' Climate Lobby, and documentary filmmaker
- Hridesh Singh, senior at Brighton High School, co-founder of the Brighton High School Climate Club, member of the leadership team for the Rochester Youth Climate Leaders, and member of the New York Youth Climate Leaders
- Helen Frank, junior at Brighton High School, and member of the Brighton High School Climate Club and the Rochester Youth Climate Leaders