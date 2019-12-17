Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Is Bitcoin dying?
Is Bitcoin dying? Depends on whom you ask. Some analysts say yes: the first major cryptocurrency has lost half its value since July. Others say no: in the past year, Bitcoin’s value has essentially doubled, despite some volatile swings. But most Americans still don’t own or use cryptocurrency.
So where is it going? Our guests debate it:
- Mike Komaransky, head of Grapefruit Trading, and long-time Bitcoin supporter
- George Conboy, chairman of Brighton Securities
- Gary Palmer, Jr., founder of MintingCoins.com and Bitcoin NYS