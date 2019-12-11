Connections: Debating cancel culture

© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 11, 2019
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Is “cancel culture” a thing? And if so, is it eroding our trust in one another? Author and social commentator Kat Rosenfield says yes. She writes, “ While celebrities, successful artists, and other too-big-to-fail types can survive a cancellation (or even seek one out as a means of drumming up publicity), the rest of us are trapped in an increasingly deranged surveillance state fueled by the disappearance of our most essential resource: trust.” But critics argue that so-called “cancellations” are actually a form of progress and accountability.

We discuss it:

  • Kat Rosenfield, author and social commentator
  • Irene Kannyo, award-winning technical writer, cultural writer, editor, audio producer, and host of No Labels, Included on WAYO 104.3 FM

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
