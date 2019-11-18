© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Adam Bello, Monroe County Executive-elect

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 18, 2019 at 2:35 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

On Election Night, Adam Bello became the first Democrat to be elected Monroe County Executive in nearly 30 years. His victory spurred immediate reaction from the Republican-controlled County Legislature, which introduced a measure that sought to limit his authority. That measure has since been withdrawn.

Bello joins us in studio to discuss his victory, the recent controversy, how he plans to work with the Republican Party, and how he will approach his first year in office. In studio:

