Connections: Adam Bello, Monroe County Executive-elect
On Election Night, Adam Bello became the first Democrat to be elected Monroe County Executive in nearly 30 years. His victory spurred immediate reaction from the Republican-controlled County Legislature, which introduced a measure that sought to limit his authority. That measure has since been withdrawn.
Bello joins us in studio to discuss his victory, the recent controversy, how he plans to work with the Republican Party, and how he will approach his first year in office. In studio:
- Adam Bello, Monroe County Executive-elect