Connections: Scholar Robert May on his book, "Yuletide in Dixie"

Civil War-era scholar Robert May is back in Western New York – this time, to discuss reality versus fables about how enslaved people were treated during the Christmas season. The last time May was here, he led a discussion about the removal of Confederate monuments and memorials. This time around, he discusses the theme of tearing down fairy tales of the Confederacy, and instead dealing with the true nature of American history. He'll give a presentation at the Seward House Museum.

May's new book is "Yuletide in Dixie: Slavery, Christmas, and Southern Memory". He describes the book as "an assault on lingering beliefs that southern slaveholders treated their slaves humanely and that slaves were content with their bondage. May joins us on Connections. In studio: