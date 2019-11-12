© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Scholar Robert May on his book, "Yuletide in Dixie"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 12, 2019 at 3:08 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Civil War-era scholar Robert May is back in Western New York – this time, to discuss reality versus fables about how enslaved people were treated during the Christmas season. The last time May was here, he led a discussion about the removal of Confederate monuments and memorials. This time around, he discusses the theme of tearing down fairy tales of the Confederacy, and instead dealing with the true nature of American history. He'll give a presentation at the Seward House Museum.

May's new book is "Yuletide in Dixie: Slavery, Christmas, and Southern Memory". He describes the book as "an assault on lingering beliefs that southern slaveholders treated their slaves humanely and that slaves were content with their bondage. May joins us on Connections. In studio:

Arts & Life History Racism slavery
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
