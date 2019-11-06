© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: Examining the impact of Tuesday's election results

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 6, 2019 at 2:50 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We examine the impact of a historic night in Monroe County politics. Democrats have won the top seat in the county for the first time in three decades, but they fell one seat short of taking control of the County Legislature.

We sit down with the two Democrats who flipped seats to discuss how they plan to work with Republicans on priorities like taxes, child care, and more. In studio: 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
