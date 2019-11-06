Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Examining the impact of Tuesday's election results
We examine the impact of a historic night in Monroe County politics. Democrats have won the top seat in the county for the first time in three decades, but they fell one seat short of taking control of the County Legislature.
We sit down with the two Democrats who flipped seats to discuss how they plan to work with Republicans on priorities like taxes, child care, and more. In studio:
- John Baynes, County Legislator-elect
- Sheila Baynes, member of John Baynes' campaign team
- Mike Yudelson, County Legislator-elect
- Rachel Barnhart, County Legislator-elect