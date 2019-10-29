Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Candidates for State Supreme Court Justice
We continue our series of conversations with candidates for elected office prior to Election Day. This hour, we sit down with candidates for State Supreme Court Justice. Three candidates are vying for two seats. We talk with the candidates about their platforms, priorities, and work on the bench.
In studio:
*Note: The third candidate, Matthew Rosenbaum, was invited to join this conversation, but declined.