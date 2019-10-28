Connections: Can climate action be nonpartisan?

C-Change Conversations is a group that formed with a straightforward goal: make talking about climate change non-partisan, non-political. The team has created a traveling presentation that they take to people who are predisposed to doubt climate change. Does it work? Can climate action become nonpartisan, given recent polling showing stark political divides on the issues?

Our guests talk about what they do. They're in Rochester for a presentation at Nazareth College. In studio: