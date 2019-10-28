Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Can climate action be nonpartisan?
C-Change Conversations is a group that formed with a straightforward goal: make talking about climate change non-partisan, non-political. The team has created a traveling presentation that they take to people who are predisposed to doubt climate change. Does it work? Can climate action become nonpartisan, given recent polling showing stark political divides on the issues?
Our guests talk about what they do. They're in Rochester for a presentation at Nazareth College. In studio:
- Sophie Glovier, team member with C-Change Conversations
- Kim Haren, team member with C-Change Conversations