Connections: Governor Andrew Cuomo on updates from the REDI Commission and state funding
We’re joined by Governor Andrew Cuomo, who discusses updates with the REDI Commission. He was in Rochester on Wednesday to announce that the state has awarded $133 million to 63 projects along the Lake Ontario shoreline. That funding will be used to rebuild and revitalize areas that sustained severe damage due to high lake levels.
We discuss the impact the Governor hopes that funding will have, and how lake flooding has affected the state’s economy. Our guests:
- Governor Andrew Cuomo
- Randy Gorbman, news director for WXXI News
- Veronica Volk, reporter and producer for WXXI News
- Karen DeWitt, Capitol Bureau chief for WXXI News
*Note: To apply for the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Flood Relief and Recovery Grant Program, click here.