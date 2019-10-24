© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Governor Andrew Cuomo on updates from the REDI Commission and state funding

We’re joined by Governor Andrew Cuomo, who discusses updates with the REDI Commission. He was in Rochester on Wednesday to announce that the state has awarded $133 million to 63 projects along the Lake Ontario shoreline. That funding will be used to rebuild and revitalize areas that sustained severe damage due to high lake levels.

We discuss the impact the Governor hopes that funding will have, and how lake flooding has affected the state’s economy. Our guests:

*Note: To apply for the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Flood Relief and Recovery Grant Program, click here.

