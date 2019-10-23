© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Monroe County Executive candidate Adam Bello

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 23, 2019 at 3:01 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We’re joined by Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello, who is running for Monroe County Executive. The Democrat is challenging current County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo.

This hour, we sit down with Bello to discuss his platform and priorities. It’s a chance to hear from him at length prior to Election Day. In studio:

  • Adam Bello, Monroe County Clerk and candidate for Monroe County Executive

*Note: We invited Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo to join this discussion, but her campaign declined the opportunity. Her team requested we hold a different date for her to appear on the show individually. They later declined that option, as well as others to appear on the program prior to Election Day.

Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
