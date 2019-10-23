Connections: Monroe County Executive candidate Adam Bello

We’re joined by Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello, who is running for Monroe County Executive. The Democrat is challenging current County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo.

This hour, we sit down with Bello to discuss his platform and priorities. It’s a chance to hear from him at length prior to Election Day. In studio:

Adam Bello, Monroe County Clerk and candidate for Monroe County Executive

*Note: We invited Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo to join this discussion, but her campaign declined the opportunity. Her team requested we hold a different date for her to appear on the show individually. They later declined that option, as well as others to appear on the program prior to Election Day.