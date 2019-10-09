Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: What does it take to be an artist in 2019?
What does it take to be an artist in 2019? We sit down with artists in a variety of media to discuss their work, how they sell their art, and the other opportunities they take advantage of in order to create the time and space to do their creative work.
Our guests:
- Athesia Benjamin, painter, ceramics artist, professor of art at MCC, and creative consultant
- Chris Charles, printmaker, graphic designer, and art instructor
- Kelly Justice, ceramics artist, and studio manager at Flower City Arts Center
- Peter Pincus, ceramics artist, and professor of ceramics at RIT
- Ben Carter, ceramics artist, and host of the "Tales of the Red Clay Rambler” podcast