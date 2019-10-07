Connections: Candidates for Rochester City Council, South District

We continue our series of discussions for candidates for Rochester City Council. This hour, we sit down with candidates for the South District: Alex White, the Green Party candidate; and Marcus Williams, the Republican Party candidate. They discuss their platforms and priorities for the district, and for the City of Rochester.

In studio:

Alex White, Green Party candidate for Rochester City Council, South District

Marcus Williams, Republican Party candidate for Rochester City Council, South District

*Note: LaShay Harris, the third candidate in this race, was invited to join the conversation, but did not respond to multiple invitations.