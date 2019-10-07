Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Candidates for Rochester City Council, South District
We continue our series of discussions for candidates for Rochester City Council. This hour, we sit down with candidates for the South District: Alex White, the Green Party candidate; and Marcus Williams, the Republican Party candidate. They discuss their platforms and priorities for the district, and for the City of Rochester.
In studio:
- Alex White, Green Party candidate for Rochester City Council, South District
- Marcus Williams, Republican Party candidate for Rochester City Council, South District
*Note: LaShay Harris, the third candidate in this race, was invited to join the conversation, but did not respond to multiple invitations.