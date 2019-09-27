Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Author Sonja Livingston on her new book, "The Virgin of Prince Street"
Author Sonja Livingston is back in studio to discuss her newest work, a collection of essays called "The Virgin of Prince Street." It's an exploration into a personal journey: her rediscovery of her childhood church and religion.
We talk to Livingston about faith and devotion during a time when organized religion is losing followers.