Connections: Discussing climate nihilism

Are you a climate nihilist? Author Jonathan Franzen wrote a piece for the New Yorker arguing that it’s time to spend more effort preparing for climate catastrophe, and less effort to stopping it. Franzen argues that humans are not going to do what is necessary to prevent devastating global warming. He wonders why there isn’t more conversation about this, and what it means.

But climate policy experts respond that Franzen has botched some of the key facts to understanding climate change, and they argue that his position is a dangerous one. We debate it: