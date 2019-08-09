Connections: Poet Charlie Coté on his new collection, "I Play His Red Guitar"

We sit down with local poet Charlie Coté. His first full-length collection of poems, “I Play His Red Guitar,” laments and celebrates the loss of his 18-year-old son Charlie, who died from cancer in 2005. The poems are raw, emotional, and sensory – an examination of a father’s and a family’s grieving process.

We talk with Coté about his collection, how writing helped him process his grief, the art of poetry, and more. In studio: