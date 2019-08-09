Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Poet Charlie Coté on his new collection, "I Play His Red Guitar"
We sit down with local poet Charlie Coté. His first full-length collection of poems, “I Play His Red Guitar,” laments and celebrates the loss of his 18-year-old son Charlie, who died from cancer in 2005. The poems are raw, emotional, and sensory – an examination of a father’s and a family’s grieving process.
We talk with Coté about his collection, how writing helped him process his grief, the art of poetry, and more. In studio:
- Charlie Coté, author of “I Play His Red Guitar”