© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Poet Charlie Coté on his new collection, "I Play His Red Guitar"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 9, 2019 at 2:21 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We sit down with local poet Charlie Coté. His first full-length collection of poems, “I Play His Red Guitar,” laments and celebrates the loss of his 18-year-old son Charlie, who died from cancer in 2005. The poems are raw, emotional, and sensory – an examination of a father’s and a family’s grieving process.

We talk with Coté about his collection, how writing helped him process his grief, the art of poetry, and more. In studio:

  • Charlie Coté, author of “I Play His Red Guitar”

cote_cover.jpg

Tags

Arts & Lifepoetry1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More