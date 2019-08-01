Connections: Debating political patronage

This hour, we have a conversation about political patronage. When is an appointment or hire legitimate, and when does it smack of political patronage? We explore the question, which comes on the heels of a debate in local political circles.

Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello -- a Democrat who is running for Monroe County Executive -- made an allegation of patronage after the assistant county executive's wife was hired to become the director of finance for the Monroe County Water Authority. Republicans say Bello is out of line, and this wasn't a patronage hire. We talk about the definition of patronage and its impact. Our guests:

Adam Bello, Monroe County Clerk and candidate for Monroe County Executive

Rachel Barnhart, candidate for Monroe County Legislature (21st District)

Ken Warner, community advocate who is writing a book on state and local political strategy

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo was not available to join the conversation, but Bridget Harvey, spokeswoman for the Campaign to Reelect County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo, sent this statement: “This is a shameful, misogynistic attack from Mr. Bello. Ms. Molinari is an accomplished professional who earned her MBA in Accounting and worked her way up the career ladder from Administrative Assistant, to Debt Coordinator, to Budget Analyst, to CFO, all as a working mom. By all accounts, Ms. Molinari is qualified for her position, which she earned in and of her own right. No woman should be judged in the workplace based on who she is married to. We call on Mr. Bello to immediately apologize to all working mothers for his sexist comments.”