Connections: Brits react to Boris Johnson being named the next U.K. Prime Minister
Former London mayor and British foreign secretary Boris Johnson was chosen as the U.K.’s next prime minister this week. Brits in the U.K. and around the world – including in Rochester – are reacting to the news and asking questions about what’s next in the Brexit process.
We sit down with Brits living in Rochester and London to discuss the politics, the U.K.’s departure from the EU, and the kind of impact Johnson might have. Our guests:
- David Baskeyfield, Brit living in Rochester
- Colin Coffey, Brit living in Rochester
- Jez Kay, Brit living in London
- Sophie Sweatman, Brit living in London
- Saratu Ishaya-Audu, Brit living in London