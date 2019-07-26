© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Brits react to Boris Johnson being named the next U.K. Prime Minister

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 26, 2019 at 2:28 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

  

Former London mayor and British foreign secretary Boris Johnson was chosen as the U.K.’s next prime minister this week. Brits in the U.K. and around the world – including in Rochester – are reacting to the news and asking questions about what’s next in the Brexit process.

We sit down with Brits living in Rochester and London to discuss the politics, the U.K.’s departure from the EU, and the kind of impact Johnson might have. Our guests:

  • David Baskeyfield, Brit living in Rochester
  • Colin Coffey, Brit living in Rochester
  • Jez Kay, Brit living in London
  • Sophie Sweatman, Brit living in London
  • Saratu Ishaya-Audu, Brit living in London

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
