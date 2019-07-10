Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing the City of Rochester's "dynamic staffing" policy for firehouses
A new policy implemented by the City of Rochester allows the fire chief to temporarily close firehouses due to low staffing. The move saves the city more than a million dollars per year. But a number of residents and a local firefighters union are pushing back, saying they have concerns about safety. Mayor Lovely Warren says the policy will not affect response times, and the union's comments about public safety amount to fearmongering.
We discuss the policy and its implications with our guests. In studio:
- Molly Clifford, member of Rochester City Council
- Jonathan Hardin, chair of Many Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, and president of the Charlotte Community Association
*Representatives from the City of Rochester and the Rochester Fire Department were invited to participate in this discussion, but declined.