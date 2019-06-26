Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Will Democrats botch the 2020 election?
Republican commentator Charlie Sykes wants President Trump to be defeated in the 2020 election. Here’s the problem: writing for Politico, Sykes writes that Democrats are finding ways to botch this opportunity. He offers his list of ways that Democrats can blow the election. But what do Democrats think?
Our packed panel discusses the many views within the political left – from the calls for a “safe candidate” like Joe Biden, to the calls for bold reforms offered by candidates like Elizabeth Warren. In studio:
- Elaine Spaull, member of Rochester City Council
- Larry Knox, political and community coordinator for 1199 SEIU
- Douglass Jay, political writer for Balloon Juice
- Paul Hypolite, local political strategist
- Nicole Hushla Re, vice chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee