Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo on her campaign for reelection

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 18, 2019 at 3:19 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo is running for reelection. She and her opponent, Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello, are challenging each other on the Independence Party line in the upcoming primary.

We sit down with Dinolfo to discuss a number of issues, including taxes, economic development, and her views on the so-called Green Light bill, which would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain drivers licenses. This is our second in a series of interviews with Dinolfo and Bello as we cover the county executive race.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
