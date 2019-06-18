Connections: Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo on her campaign for reelection

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo is running for reelection. She and her opponent, Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello, are challenging each other on the Independence Party line in the upcoming primary.

We sit down with Dinolfo to discuss a number of issues, including taxes, economic development, and her views on the so-called Green Light bill, which would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain drivers licenses. This is our second in a series of interviews with Dinolfo and Bello as we cover the county executive race.