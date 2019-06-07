© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Giving new meaning to atheism

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 7, 2019 at 2:26 PM EDT
A new book from a Swedish philosopher aims to give new meaning to atheism. Martin Hagglund argues that for too long, atheists have allowed their views to be maligned as having no sense of meaning. Instead, he writes that when there is no everlasting life to come, every hour of every day becomes imbued with deep meaning. His book is not only a call for a reevaluation of meaning; it’s a call for a fresh look at economic systems that allow some people more freedom of time than others.

Our guests discuss it:

  • Matthew Brown, family doctor in Rochester
  • Lawrence Torcello, associate professor in the department of philosophy at RIT

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
