WXXI, in partnership with public broadcasting stations across New York state, will air special programming examining the opioid crisis during the week of Oct. 15. New York's Opioid Crisis is a first-of-its-kind partnership to draw attention to this public health crisis and raise awareness of services available in local communities for those affected by opioid addiction.
Connections: Dr. Rahul Gupta on the opioid crisis in America
We're joined by Dr. Rahul Gupta, former public health commissioner for West Virginia, for a conversation about the state of the opioid crisis in America. West Virginia has the highest age-adjusted rate of drug overdose deaths involving opioids, and during his time as health commissioner, Gupta led a series of initiatives to try to combat the crisis. He's now the chief medical and health officer for the March of Dimes.
Gupta is in Rochester for a presentation at the Rochester Museum and Science Center, but first, he joins us on Connections to discuss addiction, and how he thinks the medical system should change to help alleviate the opioid crisis. In studio:
- Dr. Rahul Gupta, M.D., senior vice president and chief medical and health officer for the March of Dimes, and former public health commissioner for West Virginia
- Yana Khasper, co-founder of ROCovery Fitness, who is living in recovery
- Susan Verrett Allen, co-president of the Rochester Museum and Science Center Council