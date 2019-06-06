Connections: Dr. Rahul Gupta on the opioid crisis in America

We're joined by Dr. Rahul Gupta, former public health commissioner for West Virginia, for a conversation about the state of the opioid crisis in America. West Virginia has the highest age-adjusted rate of drug overdose deaths involving opioids, and during his time as health commissioner, Gupta led a series of initiatives to try to combat the crisis. He's now the chief medical and health officer for the March of Dimes.

Gupta is in Rochester for a presentation at the Rochester Museum and Science Center, but first, he joins us on Connections to discuss addiction, and how he thinks the medical system should change to help alleviate the opioid crisis. In studio: