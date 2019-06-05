Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Adam Bello, candidate for Monroe County Executive
Adam Bello is running for Monroe County Executive. He’s the county clerk, and the former supervisor of the Town of Irondequoit. The Democrat is challenging Republican incumbent Cheryl Dinolfo.
We discuss Bello’s views on county government. It’s the first in our series of interviews with the candidates for county executive.