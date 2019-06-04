Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Candidates for City Court Judge, group one
Voters often say that they have very little information to evaluate candidates for judgeships. We sit down with candidates for Rochester City Court Judge; they discuss why they’re running, and how they view the various issues pertaining to justice in the law. This is the first of two hours with candidates.
