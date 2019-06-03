Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Eric Liu on what it means to be an active citizen
What does it mean to be an active citizen? That's a central question of an upcoming event in Rochester called Civic Saturday. It's an initiative of Citizen University, founded by a former member of the Clinton Administration.
Eric Liu was the deputy assistant to the president for domestic policy. He joins us to discuss how to build civic fellowships and new civic traditions. Our guests:
- Eric Liu, co-founder and CEO of Citizen University, and former deputy assistant for domestic policy to President Clinton
- Jennifer Byrnes, Civic Seminarian, and head of the Science and History Division at the Central Library of Rochester
- Kit Miller, executive director of the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence