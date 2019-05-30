Connections: Previewing coverage of the 2019 election season; City Council candidate Norman Simmons

The primary election is fast approaching, and WXXI and City Newspaper are teaming up to offer complete coverage of this year’s election season. Instead of horse race politics, the focus will be on the issues. What topics matter most to voters? Which issues are the primary focus of candidates? And what questions are voters and candidates asking? We preview the coverage with WXXI and City reporters.

Then in our second half hour, we begin our series of interview with candidates for office. We sit down with Norman Simmons, candidate for Rochester City Council’s Northeast District. He’s running against current Council member Michael Patterson.

Our guests: