Connections: Discussing the Bob Morgan case
Developer Bob Morgan is charged in what prosecutor say was a Ponzi scheme. The indictment details a broad range of activity that investigator say was illegal and fraudulent. The case was covered recently by the Rochester Beacon.
So how exactly might it have worked? And if prosecutors are correct, who was harmed? What comes next? Our guests explore it:
- Alex Zapesochny, publisher of the Rochester Beacon
- Michael Burger, attorney with Santiago Burger LLC
- Ben Widlanski, attorney with Kozyak, Tropin & Throckmorton