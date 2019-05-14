Connections: Discussing careers in the trades

There’s a shortage of workers in the construction trades. According to the Commercial Construction Index Survey, since 2017, more than half of the trade contractors surveyed stated that they had a high level of difficulty finding skilled workers, and due to that issue, about 70 percent of contractors reported they are challenged to meet schedule requirements.

Local professionals in the trades want to reverse that trend. The Builders Exchange of Rochester is hosting a Construction Career Day, where local educators, students, and parents are invited to experience a day in the life of the trades. The event includes a job site tour, a panel discussion, and a career fair. Organizers hope the event will show students that the trades are a viable alternative to college. Our guests discuss opportunities in their fields and the state of the trades: