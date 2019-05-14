© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing careers in the trades

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 14, 2019 at 2:50 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

There’s a shortage of workers in the construction trades. According to the Commercial Construction Index Survey, since 2017, more than half of the trade contractors surveyed stated that they had a high level of difficulty finding skilled workers, and due to that issue, about 70 percent of contractors reported they are challenged to meet schedule requirements.

Local professionals in the trades want to reverse that trend. The Builders Exchange of Rochester is hosting a Construction Career Day, where local educators, students, and parents are invited to experience a day in the life of the trades. The event includes a job site tour, a panel discussion, and a career fair. Organizers hope the event will show students that the trades are a viable alternative to college. Our guests discuss opportunities in their fields and the state of the trades:

Tags

Arts & LifeConstructiontradesskilled tradestraditional trades1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More