Connections: Discussing careers in the trades
There’s a shortage of workers in the construction trades. According to the Commercial Construction Index Survey, since 2017, more than half of the trade contractors surveyed stated that they had a high level of difficulty finding skilled workers, and due to that issue, about 70 percent of contractors reported they are challenged to meet schedule requirements.
Local professionals in the trades want to reverse that trend. The Builders Exchange of Rochester is hosting a Construction Career Day, where local educators, students, and parents are invited to experience a day in the life of the trades. The event includes a job site tour, a panel discussion, and a career fair. Organizers hope the event will show students that the trades are a viable alternative to college. Our guests discuss opportunities in their fields and the state of the trades:
- Kim Gaylord, vice president of the Builders Exchange of Rochester
- Melissa Geska, president of the US Ceiling Corporation
- Anthony DiTucci, vice president of DGA Builders and DGA Construction Group, LLC
- Richard Simeon, chief operating officer for Accurate Acoustical