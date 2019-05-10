© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Governor Andrew Cuomo

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 10, 2019 at 2:21 PM EDT
We have a conversation with Governor Andrew Cuomo. We had an opportunity to speak with the governor about water levels in Lake Ontario; the 2020 election; and a number of other issues impacting New Yorkers, including the economy, marijuana, and drivers licenses for undocumented immigrants. We also hear from WXXI's Capitol Bureau Chief, Karen DeWitt

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
