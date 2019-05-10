Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Governor Andrew Cuomo
We have a conversation with Governor Andrew Cuomo. We had an opportunity to speak with the governor about water levels in Lake Ontario; the 2020 election; and a number of other issues impacting New Yorkers, including the economy, marijuana, and drivers licenses for undocumented immigrants. We also hear from WXXI's Capitol Bureau Chief, Karen DeWitt.