MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.
Connections: NPR investigations correspondent Joe Shapiro
NPR investigations correspondent Joe Shapiro joins us in studio. He’s in Rochester to speak at the American Academy of Developmental Medicine & Dentistry Conference. We talk to him about the state of journalism, and his work covering issues that impact people with intellectual and physical disabilities. In studio:
- Joe Shapiro, NPR investigations correspondent
- Dr. Steve Sulkes, M.D., professor of pediatrics at Golisano Children's Hospital at Strong
- Dianne Cooney Miner, associate vice president for community engagement, and dean at the Wegmans School of Nursing at St. John Fisher College
This story was produced by WXXI’s Inclusion Desk, focusing on disabilities and inclusion.