© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inclusion Desk
move_to_include_logo.jpg
Move To Include
MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation﻿ look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.﻿﻿

Connections: NPR investigations correspondent Joe Shapiro

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 9, 2019 at 3:59 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

NPR investigations correspondent Joe Shapiro joins us in studio. He’s in Rochester to speak at the American Academy of Developmental Medicine & Dentistry Conference. We talk to him about the state of journalism, and his work covering issues that impact people with intellectual and physical disabilities. In studio:

  • Joe Shapiro, NPR investigations correspondent
  • Dr. Steve Sulkes, M.D., professor of pediatrics at Golisano Children's Hospital at Strong
  • Dianne Cooney Miner, associate vice president for community engagement, and dean at the Wegmans School of Nursing at St. John Fisher College

This story was produced by WXXI’s Inclusion Desk, focusing on disabilities and inclusion.

Tags

Inclusion DeskdisabilitiesInclusion DeskjournalismMove to Include
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack