Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: How to help children who struggle with suicidal thoughts

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 9, 2019 at 4:02 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

New research shows the number of children and teens visiting emergency rooms for suicidal thoughts and attempts to take their own lives has doubled between 2007 and 2015. Our guests discuss how to identify warning signs and help children who struggle with mental health issues. We also preview this year’s edition of the Reel Mind Film Series.

Our guests:

  • Melanie Funchess, director of community engagement for the Mental Health Association of Rochester
  • Dr. Larry Guttmacher, M.D., clinical professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and co-director of the Reel Mind Film Series
  • Dr. Eric Caine, M.D., former chair and professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Ruth Turner, chief of student support services and social emotional learning for the Rochester City School District
  • Gwennie von Einsiedel, special guest of the Reel Mind Film Series

Mental Illness mental health Suicide
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
