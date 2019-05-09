Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How to help children who struggle with suicidal thoughts
New research shows the number of children and teens visiting emergency rooms for suicidal thoughts and attempts to take their own lives has doubled between 2007 and 2015. Our guests discuss how to identify warning signs and help children who struggle with mental health issues. We also preview this year’s edition of the Reel Mind Film Series.
Our guests:
- Melanie Funchess, director of community engagement for the Mental Health Association of Rochester
- Dr. Larry Guttmacher, M.D., clinical professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and co-director of the Reel Mind Film Series
- Dr. Eric Caine, M.D., former chair and professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Ruth Turner, chief of student support services and social emotional learning for the Rochester City School District
- Gwennie von Einsiedel, special guest of the Reel Mind Film Series