Connections: Author Jared Diamond on his new book, "Upheaval: Turning Points for Nations in Crisis"
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jared Diamond is in Rochester for a presentation at Monroe Community College. He has written a new book, "Upheaval: Turning Points for Nations in Crisis."
He joins us on Connections to explore why some countries thrive after great turbulence, while others struggle.